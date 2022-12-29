Call of Duty Updates Playlists for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Developer Infinity Ward recently took to Twitter to announce a couple of playlist changes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The most significant changes include the return of the Control game mode—which plays a bit like a mix between Domination and Search & Destroy—as well as a Tier 1 Shipment playlist that seems to have been designed to help players grind through weapon unlocks and battle pass tiers.





Of course, Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer isn’t scheduled to end until early February 2023, meaning that players will have plenty of time to work toward unlocking new weapons, attachments, and skins. Plus, all of the major content updates outlined in Infinity Ward’s Season 1 Reloaded roadmap have gone live, so small changes to in-game playlists and the occasional new multiplayer mode will be the only meaningful alterations for the time being.

The new Control mode seems to be the marquee event this week, and, introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, it necessitates a more tactical approach to gameplay that will likely fit well within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer framework. Some players may also remember that the mode made an appearance in Call of Duty Mobile and that it debuted with a few significant bugs in last year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard. Additionally, the 24/7 holiday-themed Shipment playlist titled The Naughty List will be available through the new year for those who haven’t fulfilled their need for complete chaos.

Things seem to remain more or less unchanged on the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 front. First and third-person Trios playlists will be featured alongside the standard Battle Royale playlist that incorporates teams of up to four players. Furthermore, there apparently aren’t going to be any changes to Call of Duty: Warzone 2‘s DMZ mode—though, given that most players are still coming to grips with the new Building 21 update, that shouldn’t come as a surprise.

All in all, while this week won’t be especially content-rich, there are more than a few worthwhile modes and maps to dive into before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s second season debuts in roughly a month’s time. From the Atmograd Raid to the overtly weird Warzone Cup game mode, there’s quite a bit of variety at the moment, and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players likely won’t find themselves at a loss for things to do in the near future.

