Council Tax – Pensioners could get their bill paid in full

There is no set amount of Council Tax Support. What people get depends on their circumstances and where they live.
People may get more Council Tax Support if they receive a disability or carers benefit.
The Government explains there are certain individuals who are eligible for a council tax reduction.
Those who receive the Guarantee Credit part of Pension Credit may even get their Council Tax paid in full.
If people don’t get Guarantee Credit but they have a low income and less than £16,000 in savings, they may still get some help.
Individuals will be able to apply if they own their own home, rent, are unemployed or working.
Each local council is responsible for operating its own Council Tax Support scheme so the amounts of support given across the country may vary.
Wherever people live, the amount of Council Tax Support they get depends on many factors, including:
- which benefits they receive
- their age
- their income
- their savings
- who they live with
- how much Council Tax they pay.
If someone is not over state pension age, the Council Tax Support they’re entitled to is worked out under “working age scheme” rules.
Britons can check these rules with their local council.
Citizens Advice explains those awarded a reduction do not normally get an actual payment.
Instead, the council reduces the amount of tax the individual is required to pay.
The charity also encourages Britons to look at which council tax reduction rules apply to their circumstances.
If a person has reached state pension age, and does not receive the following benefits, then “pension age” rules apply:
- Universal Credit
- Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance
- Income Support
Adults who live on their own in their home can get a 25 percent discount on their bill, while some people who live in a property are not counted when calculating a household’s bill.
If everyone who lives in a property is disregarded, the council tax bill will have a 50 percent discount.
People are encouraged to contact their council if someone has moved out and so they are entitled to a discount.
People can also get a discount known as a second adult rebate if the person they live with is on a low income or getting certain benefits.
The council may give a person a discount if they have another home they don’t live in, such as if it’s not safe to live in or is not connected to their main home.
Discounts may be available for a property that is empty for certain reasons, such as if it needs work to make it safe to live in, or if it has little or no furniture.
The local council has the discretion to choose whether or not to give a discount on an empty property.
Some councils offer a second home discount for a holiday home or second home because no one lives there on a permanent basis.
This could only be a temporary measure but could reduce a council tax bill by up to 50 percent.
