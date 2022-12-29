Council Tax – Pensioners could get their bill paid in full

There is no set amount of Council Tax Support. What people get depends on their circumstances and where they live.

People may get more Council Tax Support if they receive a disability or carers benefit.

The Government explains there are certain individuals who are eligible for a council tax reduction.

Those who receive the Guarantee Credit part of Pension Credit may even get their Council Tax paid in full.

If people don’t get Guarantee Credit but they have a low income and less than £16,000 in savings, they may still get some help.

READ MORE: Inheritance Tax: Grandparents can slash their bill by helping children buy their own home