Driver Flees Scene After Causing 3-Vehicle Pileup On Interstate

TAMPA, FL — A three-vehicle pileup on Interstate 275 left a 51-year-old Summerfield man with serious injuries.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Summerfield man, who was driving a tractor-trailer truck, a 44-year-old man from Wyoming driving a van and an unnamed driver in a car were heading south on I-275 just past Waters Avenue when the driver of the car failed to look before changing lanes and struck the left side of the tractor-trailer truck. According to troopers, the impact caused the truck to rotate across the travel lanes, overturn and catch fire.

The car was propelled across all lanes of the highway, struck a guardrail, rotated and overturned as well. Unable to stop, the Wyoming man driving the van containing five passengers struck the undercarriage of the truck.

The crash closed the southbound lanes of I-275 until 2:30 a.m. The driver and a passenger in the car that caused the crash fled the scene. The occupants of the van were not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FHP by calling *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

