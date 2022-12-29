Categories
Eamonn Holmes inundated with support after 'soul destroying'


Eamonn Holmes, 63, has been enduring hell in the health department in recent months, fracturing his shoulder in a fall very soon after he began recovering from a major operation on his back. The GB News Breakfast star had dislocated his pelvis last year that sparked his chronic back pain – and he has now opened up about the frustration he feels.

Taking to Twitter today, the former This Morning presenter shared his plight with over a million followers, as he confessed he had “worked hard at my physio this morning”.

“Very tiring but I’ve now sat on my backside for 5 hours and feel bad about doing nothing,” he explained.

“Lack of mobility & depending on others stops me doing really simple things.

“For peace of mind I feel another round of foot exercises coming on,” he added.

The broadcaster was inundated with messages of support but was forced to hit back at a Twitter troll, who joked that his current struggle “doesn’t sound like a great advert for revitive”.

He was referring to Eamonn’s role, along with wife Ruth Langsford, as an ambassador for a £250 circulation boosting foot stimulator product by the brand.

Eamonn hit back at the comment, saying: “Don’t be so stupid.”

He elaborated that he had also been trying hydrotherapy in a bid to relieve the pain too.

@Chrissy60682177 replied: “It’s hard to motivate yourself if you’re in constant pain, baby steps and all that. Hope you feel much better soon.”

@marianj93358268 added: “Please just come back to us, but only when you’re fit & ready. Hopefully a better new year xxx.”



