Eamonn Holmes inundated with support after ‘soul destroying’

Eamonn Holmes, 63, has been enduring hell in the health department in recent months, fracturing his shoulder in a fall very soon after he began recovering from a major operation on his back. The GB News Breakfast star had dislocated his pelvis last year that sparked his chronic back pain – and he has now opened up about the frustration he feels.

Taking to Twitter today, the former This Morning presenter shared his plight with over a million followers, as he confessed he had “worked hard at my physio this morning”.

“Very tiring but I’ve now sat on my backside for 5 hours and feel bad about doing nothing,” he explained.

“Lack of mobility & depending on others stops me doing really simple things.

“For peace of mind I feel another round of foot exercises coming on,” he added.

