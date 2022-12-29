FaZe Booya’s Kastov-74u Warzone 2 loadout is “best gun in the

The Kastov-74u is known to be an extremely powerful weapon in Warzone 2, but FaZe streamer Ean ‘Booya’ Chase claims his loadout makes it the “best gun in the game.”





As of the Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update, there are 55 weapons to choose from. The meta didn’t change much, and guns such as the Kastov 762, RPK, and TAQ-56 are still top of the pack.

The Kastov-74u is another deadly choice, and popular Warzone streamer FaZe Booya believes it’s the “best gun in the game” and revealed his loadout for it.

Because the Kastov-74u is more of a close-range Assault Rifle similar to the Chimera, he used attachments that turned it into more of an SMG to use alongside the ever-popular RPK. “This has amazing damage, fast ADS, good mobility, it’s all around a solid SMG. Even though it is in the AR category we use it as an SMG,” he explained.

He advises you to carry more Assault Rifle ammo in your backpack if you opt to use it alongside another LMG or AR, but he believes it’s the “best gun in the game.”

FaZe Booya Kastov-74u loadout

Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity

5.45 High Velocity Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

FaZe Booya‘s Kastov-74u loadout includes attachments that boost its bullet velocity and mobility, and the 45 Round Mag is needed to take on multiple opponents without having to reload.

The FSS Ole-V Laser and True-Tac Grip give a major boost to Kastov-74u’s ADS speed and sprint-to-fire time but because these hurt the weapon’s recoil control, so Booya added the Merc Foregrip to balance that out.

Finally, the 5.45 High Velocity ammunition gives a massive increase to bullet velocity, making hit reg feel better and making far-off targets easier to hit.

Image Credit: Activision