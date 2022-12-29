Hair stylist discloses her top shampoos – ‘literally changed my

Olaplex No. 4P
This product “has all the amazing benefits of Olaplex” and is the “best purple shampoo for blondes” Kristina said.
The product has 4.38 stars out of five on the LookFantastic website, with 56 five-star reviews out of 86. One reviewer wrote: “Amazing product…it takes all the yellow or orange colour from your blonde hair.”
Olaplex No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo – £28
Olaplex No.4
“My number one shampoo,” Kristina said, “good for all hair types and amazing for anyone who has damaged hair.”
This shampoo is the Readers’ Choice Award Winner from the Allure The Beauty Expert 2022 awards. It has 4.47 out of five stars from buyers’ reviews.
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo – £14
Redken All Soft Mega Shampoo
Kristina said this shampoo is “great for dry and damaged hair and not too heavy for anyone with thinner hair.”
Redken calls the shampoo “a lightweight, deeply nourishing formula that works to restore softness and manageability.” It has 4.57 stars, and one reviewer wrote: “It leaves your hair feeling so soft and nourished and it smells great too. Definitely would recommend it!”
Redken All Soft Mega Shampoo – £18
Moroccan Oil Shampoo
This shampoo “helps to reduce frizz, has an amazing smell and great lather and is good for all hair types,” Kristina said.
This shampoo contains AminoRenew, argan oil and argan butter, designed to smooth the look of hair and make it stronger. One reviewer said it “makes hair really soft”.
Moroccanoil Smoothing Shampoo – £19.95
Total Results Length Goals Sulfate-Free Shampoo for Extensions
Finally, Kristina said this is the “best line for extensions, makes detangling so easy after washing.”
One fan wrote: “The Redken all soft has literally changed my life.” Another added: “I have oily hair and I love it! Highly recommend.” Another said: “I LOVE Olaplex and Redken, better than any shampoo I’ve ever used!”
Total Results Length Goals Sulfate-Free Shampoo for Extensions – £16.56
Source link