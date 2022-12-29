Hair stylist discloses her top shampoos – ‘literally changed my

Olaplex No. 4P

This product “has all the amazing benefits of Olaplex” and is the “best purple shampoo for blondes” Kristina said.

The product has 4.38 stars out of five on the LookFantastic website, with 56 five-star reviews out of 86. One reviewer wrote: “Amazing product…it takes all the yellow or orange colour from your blonde hair.”

Olaplex No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo – £28

Olaplex No.4

“My number one shampoo,” Kristina said, “good for all hair types and amazing for anyone who has damaged hair.”

This shampoo is the Readers’ Choice Award Winner from the Allure The Beauty Expert 2022 awards. It has 4.47 out of five stars from buyers’ reviews.

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo – £14