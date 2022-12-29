Artificial intelligence, or (AI) as it is commonly referred to, has been rippling through the art world in recent years, with many artists and galleries experimenting with AI in their work and programmes.

(AI) has the potential to revolutionize the way we create, appreciate and experience art. By using machine learning algorithms, it is possible to generate unique and original works of art that reflect the style and characteristics of a particular artist or movement. This article will explore some of the best tools and techniques for creating AI-generated art and provide tips and resources for getting you started to be the next master of AI-generated art.

One of the most popular tools for creating AI-generated art is GANs (Generative Adversarial Networks). GANs are a type of machine learning model that are trained to generate new data that is similar to a given dataset. They consist of two neural networks: a generator and a discriminator. The generator produces new data, while the discriminator determines whether the data is real or fake. By training these networks, the generator can learn to create indistinguishable data from the actual dataset, allowing it to generate new, original works of art.

Edmond de Belamy – Obvious (collective)

So have there been any famous works of art generated by AI?

The answer is yes. One of the most renowned works of AI-generated art is “The Portrait of “Edmond de Belamy,” created by the French art collective Obvious in 2018. The portrait was created using a machine learning algorithm trained on a dataset of 15,000 portraits, which sold for $432,000 at Christie’s in 2018, making it the first AI-generated work of art to be sold at a major auction house. The portrait sparked widespread interest and debate about the role of AI in the art world and sparked a wave of interest in AI-generated art.

How To Create AI Generated Art

So let’s get down to business; there are several user-friendly apps that anyone can use to create AI-generated art from a prompt such as Starry Ai, MidJourney, and NightCafe. The tools below might require you to have some basic coding knowledge to get going. However, it will be worth it once you are up and running and fully trained your AI model to produce your next master piece.

DALL-E

DALL-E: This tool, developed by OpenAI, allows users to input a text description of an image and generate a corresponding image. It uses GANs to synthesize images based on the given description, and can produce a wide range of styles and subjects.

DeepDream

DeepDream: Developed by Google, DeepDream is a tool that allows users to generate unique, surreal images by using machine learning algorithms to modify existing images. It can produce a wide range of styles and effects, and is a popular tool for creating unique, abstract works of art.

StyleGAN

StyleGAN: This tool, also developed by NVIDIA, allows users to generate high-quality images of realistic human faces. It uses GANs to synthesize images based on a given dataset of images, and can generate a wide range of styles and facial features.

Artbreeder

Artbreeder: This tool allows users to create and breed unique images by combining and modifying existing images. It uses GANs to synthesize new images based on the given dataset, and allows users to fine-tune the generated images to create unique works of art.

TensorFlow

Another powerful tool for creating AI-generated art is TensorFlow, an open-source machine-learning library developed by Google. With TensorFlow, you can build and train your machine-learning models to generate unique works of art based on a given dataset. To start with TensorFlow, you will need a basic understanding of machine learning and programming. Many resources are available online to help you learn these skills, including online tutorials, online courses, and books on machine learning.

Once you have a basic understanding of machine learning and programming, you can start exploring the many tutorials and examples available for creating AI-generated art with TensorFlow. Some popular examples include creating art with neural style transfer, which allows you to apply the style of one image to another, and creating art with variational autoencoders, which can generate new, original works of art based on a given dataset. In addition, there are also many other machine learning libraries and frameworks that can be used to create AI-generated art.

Some popular options include PyTorch, Keras, and sci-kit-learn. These libraries offer a wide range of tools and features for building and training machine learning models and can be used to create a wide range of AI-generated art projects. Overall, creating AI-generated art is an exciting and rapidly-evolving medium that offers endless possibilities for artists and creatives. With the right tools and resources, you can create unique and original works of art using artificial intelligence. Whether you are a seasoned artist or a beginner, a wide range of resources and techniques are available to help you get started.