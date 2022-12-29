Kate Middleton’s beloved gemstone linked to ‘love & purity’

Kate, Princess of Wales owns one of the most iconic royal engagement rings ever, and it famously showcases a huge central sapphire rather than a traditional diamond. The deep blue hue of the stone is mesmerising, and Kate is rarely pictured without it even after 11 years of marriage.
Kate is thought to adore sapphires as in addition to her engagement ring, she owns several other sapphire pieces.
Sapphires have lots of special meanings, and they are thought to encourage “wisdom”.
Charlotte Grierson of Charlotte Reedtz Jewellery said: “It was really William who choose sapphires for Kate as he gave her his mother’s engagement ring, a 12-carat oval sapphire from Ceylon, Sri Lanka, surrounded by 14 diamonds.
“However, sapphires are known to encourage wisdom and peace of mind as well as traditionally being associated with love, purity and helping self-expression.
Along with Diana’s engagement ring, Kate has also been pictured wearing other sapphire gems from the late Princess’ collection.
At the Platinum Jubilee edition of Trooping the Colour this year, Kate debuted Diana’s double-drop sapphire earrings for the first time.
Two cabochon sapphires are surrounded by a halo of diamonds in a floral pattern, and both arrangements are connected by a diamond in the middle.
Kate also owns a pair of single-drop sapphire earrings in a similar arrangement, and she has been known to wear these alongside a matching sapphire necklace.
At her ‘Together at Christmas’ carol concert last year, Kate was also pictured wearing a pair of sapphire earrings from the Queen’s collection.
The fringed earrings have an Art Deco feel to them and they are also adorned with precious diamonds.
One famous sapphire jewel that hasn’t been worn by Kate yet is Princess Diana’s iconic pearl choker.
A huge central sapphire surrounded by diamonds takes centre stage in a choker comprised of several pearl strands.
Thought to have been gifted to Diana by the Queen Mother, the jewel was likely left to her sons Prince William and Prince Harry along with the rest of her jewellery collection when she died in 1997.
Diana famously wore it with her off-the-shoulder black gown (dubbed the ‘revenge dress’) to a fundraising dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in 1994.
Diana also wore the choker to match her midnight blue ‘Travolta dress’ which she wore to dance with actor John Travolta at the White House in 1985.
The necklace may be worn by Kate one day or Prince Harry’s wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
