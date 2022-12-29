Kate Middleton’s beloved gemstone linked to ‘love & purity’

Kate, Princess of Wales owns one of the most iconic royal engagement rings ever, and it famously showcases a huge central sapphire rather than a traditional diamond. The deep blue hue of the stone is mesmerising, and Kate is rarely pictured without it even after 11 years of marriage.

Kate is thought to adore sapphires as in addition to her engagement ring, she owns several other sapphire pieces.

Sapphires have lots of special meanings, and they are thought to encourage “wisdom”.

Charlotte Grierson of Charlotte Reedtz Jewellery said: “It was really William who choose sapphires for Kate as he gave her his mother’s engagement ring, a 12-carat oval sapphire from Ceylon, Sri Lanka, surrounded by 14 diamonds.

“However, sapphires are known to encourage wisdom and peace of mind as well as traditionally being associated with love, purity and helping self-expression.

