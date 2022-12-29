Kate’s most ‘sophisticated’ dress of the year paid tribute to

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the glamorous film premiere in London with American actor Tom Cruise.

Kate styled the flattering black and white dress, designed by Roland Mouret, with black pumps, diamond-encrusted earrings and an Alexander McQueen black box clutch.

In fifth place was Kate’s fuchsia Stella McCartney dress she wore to the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, followed by her pink RIXO dress worn on the last day of the Caribbean tour.

Other popular dresses this year included the fabulous yellow Roksanda dress worn to Wimbledon, the blue Alexander McQueen worn to the Order of the Garter ceremony and the emerald green The Vampire’s Wife Falconetti dress in Kate’s official 40th birthday portraits, all by Alexander McQueen.