The Lover’s Knot Tiara was inspired by the 19th Century Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara made for Princess Augusta of Hesse-Kassel, the wife of Prince Adolphus, Duke of Cambridge.

Sapphire earrings

Kate has an impressive selection of sapphire jewellery to match her magnificent engagement ring, and she appears to have a favourite sapphire earring set.

Faceted sapphires sit centrally surrounded by diamonds, creating a floral pattern.