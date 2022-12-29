King Charles’ first cousin, Max Margrave of Baden, dies in Germany

King Charles’ first cousin, Maximilian, Margrave of Baden, died at the age of 89. Also known as Max Markgraf von Baden, he passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning at Salem Castle in Germany.
A statement said: “Max Margrave of Baden died in the early morning hours of December 29, 2022 in Salem Castle.
“Since 1963, Max Margrave of Baden was head of the house at the head of the formerly ruling Grand Ducal Baden Princely House, which from 1112 to 1918 provided the sovereigns in the Baden part of today’s federal state of Baden-Württemberg.
“His successor as head of the House of Baden is Bernhard Margrave of Baden, the previous hereditary prince.”
According to the news report, there will be two memorial services for the head of the house Baden.
While one will see friends and employees invited, while the other will be for family members, as well as political representatives.
Born in 1933, Max Markgraf von Baden grew up near Lake Constance in Germany.
He attended Gordonstoun boarding school in Scotland, similarly to King Charles and Prince Philip, after the end of the Second World War.
Maximilian was briefly engaged to his first cousin, Princess Beatrix of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, daughter of his maternal aunt, Margarita, Princess of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.
He had a particularly close association with the Red Cross.
Paying tribute to his work, the House of Baden wrote: “The Margrave led a modest and reclusive lifestyle.
“He was free from conceit and cultivated good contacts with the people of his homeland.
“He always had an open ear for people in need, for people who asked him for help.”
