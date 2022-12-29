LeBron James told to demand Los Angeles Lakers trade exit

LeBron James has been told he may have to demand a move away from the Los Angeles Lakers at the end of the season due to his team not holding up their end of the bargain. James has been on fire this season and is averaging 27.8 points per game.

The Lakers have endured a tough season so far, and as things stand they’re facing an uproad battle in order to make the Play-Offs. The 17-time NBA Champions are in 13th place in the Western Conference, with a record of 14-21.

Despite their troubles, James has still looked impressive, and is averaging 27-8-6 per game. The megastar forward’s efforts haven’t been able to lift the Lakers into contention for the post-season, however, and question marks have been raised over his future.

James is under contract with the Lakers for another two years, meaning he won’t become a free agent until the summer of 2025, when he’ll be 40 years old. To further complicate matters, James’ contract has a no-trade clause in it for this season.