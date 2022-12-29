Categories
US

Mega Millions jackpot now up to $640 million with no Tuesday

Mega Millions jackpot now up to $640 million with no Tuesday



Mega Millions jackpot now up to $640 million with no Tuesday



CNN
 — 

No winner emerged in the $565 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Tuesday night, and that means some lucky ticket-buyer has a chance of taking home an estimated $640 million ($328 million in cash) in the final Mega Millions drawing of 2022.

The jackpot rolled over because nobody picked all six numbers in Tuesday’s drawing: the white balls 9, 13, 36, 59 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball with the number 11. The last drawing of the year will be held on Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The jackpot will be the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year “and could provide someone with a very happy New Year’s celebration,” the lottery website said.

The Mega Millions jackpot has topped $600 million just five times in its more than 20-year history, the lottery said. It last happened on July 29 when an anonymous partnership purchased a ticket in Illinois to win $1.3 billion (or $780 million in cash).

That was the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won. The biggest was $1.5 billion, which was claimed by a South Carolina ticket buyer in the October 23, 2018, drawing.

Jackpot winners can collect their money in two ways: a one-time cash payment or the annuity option, which provides an initial payment, followed by 29 annual payments.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. The lottery says the odds of winning that jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.