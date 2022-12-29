Meghan Markle should ‘win Oscar’ for ‘narcissism’, journalist fumes

Meghan Markle should be awarded “an Oscar” for her unmatched display of “narcissism”, a journalist has said in a scathing attack. Sophie Elsworth slammed the Duchess over her recent Netflix series Harry & Meghan. The brutal assessment of Meghan comes after the royal was branded one of the top “narcissists” of 2022 in a scathing opinion piece published in Politico.

Speaking of Meghan during a Sky News Australia discussion, Ms Elsworth said: “She should win a female Oscar for her narcissism, she is a shocker.

“That series she put out with Harry was shocking, it was a pile-on on the Royal family. This woman makes money out of trashing the Royal family.”

She continued: “We’ve got that book Spare coming out from Harry in a couple of weeks time. We’ve had the podcast, the TV series and now we’ve got the book.

“People are getting sick and tired of their sob story while they live in their plush mansion overseas.”