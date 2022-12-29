Meta, in 2023 investments in the metaverse from 19.2 billion

During 2023 Meta will put the accelerator on its metaverse and invest 19.2 billion dollars in the mixed reality project in which to work, play and entertain. The company’s Reality Labs division will absorb 20 percent of all expenses of Meta, which also owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. Reality Labs CTO Andrew Bosworth wrote in a post that the company plans to spend at least as much on the metaverse as it did in 2022, although reports claim a loss of $9.4 billion in the first nine months of the year. . Meta’s total expenditures in 2023 are estimated at $97.3 billion, hence the 20 percent allocated to the metaverse sector. A technology on which the company’s long-term vision is based, a real bet that will make the difference on the future of all technology.