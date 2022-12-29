New Games with Gold for January 2023 – Xbox Wire

Kick off the new year with two great January Games with Gold! On Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, adventure through light and shadow in Iris Fall, and then set worlds in motion in Autonauts.
Xbox Live Gold members will have exclusive access to these games for a limited time as part of Games with Gold. So will Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, who receive all the fantastic benefits of Gold plus access to hundreds of high-quality games with Xbox Game Pass.
- Iris Fall ($19.99 ERP): Available January 1 to 31
- Autonauts ($19.99 ERP): Available January 16 to February 15
Iris Fall
Enter the dreamlike, stunningly designed world of puzzles and adventure. Play as young Iris who follows a mysterious black cat into a labyrinthian world of light and dark. The deeper Iris delves, the more she will realize that everything holds some kind of connection to her. Clever mechanics and challenging puzzles combined with a unique monochrome look and spectacular soundtrack all help lead to a wonderful adventure.
Autonauts
The world is yours for the building! Find uninhabited planets and transform them. Starting with the absolute basics of harvesting sticks and stones, you’ll begin your foundation. Eventually, you can move up to building workerbots, who in turn can help you build more after you hone their artificial intelligence. Teach them to fish, harvest, cook, tailor, and more. Before you know it, you can create Folk who will need your assistance to survive. This is an adorably designed sim game that is open-ended and provides tons of fun challenges for you to master. Set the world in motion through automation.
Read more about our Games with Gold program here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire for all the latest news on Xbox. Like we said before, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, hundreds of high-quality games you can play on console, PC, and across devices from the cloud, and access to EA Play at no extra cost. New games are added all the time, so you’re never without something new to try when you’re looking to find your next favorite game. If you’re new, or if you’re an existing Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for Console member, join or upgrade today for just $1.
Fusing gameplay with light & shadow. The concept of light and shadow runs throughout the design of the game’s story, art and puzzles. Switch between light and shadow and pass through the two realities as you experience unique interlacing of black and white, as well as both 2D and 3D.
Travel the universe creating settlements on uninhabited planets with the sole goal of setting worlds in motion through the power of automation.
Fresh from your spaceship you must harvest stick and stone and begin your settlement building efforts. Create rudimentary crafting items from blueprints and slowly build a number of workerbots to aid in your efforts. Teach and shape their artificial intelligence with a visual programming language, then instruct them to begin the formation of your settlement. Marvel as a planet you’ve shaped becomes home to a civilisation of workerbots, happy to do your bidding!
Expand further with the creation of Folk; beings that require your assistance to survive. Push your workerbots further by introducing fishing, cooking, housing, and tailoring and help the Folk into a state of transcendence.
