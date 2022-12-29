‘Pele in New York was like the Beatles in America’: US fans thank

Soccer fans across the United States have paid tribute to Pele‘s impact on the sport in America and recalled watching him play after the Brazil icon, who was at the New York Cosmos for two years in the 1970s, died on Thursday age 82.

The legendary figure passed away from colon cancer on Thursday after being admitted to hospital on November 30. Pele is the only player to have won the World Cup three times with Brazil and is one of the most iconic players to have ever played soccer.

He spent the last two years of his career playing for the New York Cosmos from 1975-77 and a number of soccer fans across America paid tribute to Pele, and his impact on American sport, as news broke of his death.

‘My Colombian father loved Pele and that basically was the reason I became a fan of the beautiful game,’ one fan wrote on Twitter. ‘When Pele came to play for the New York Cosmos, it was like when the Beatles came to America for a young me. I still recall watching him in awe on Wide World of Sports. Sad day.’

Pele played for the Cosmos from 1975-1977, and hugely increased soccer popularity in the US

Pele is seen in action for the Cosmos in the NASL circa 1976 at Yankee Stadium

One fan wrote: ‘Pele famously only played in two countries Brazil and The United States of America.

‘When Pele came to America later in his career, early 70’s, 100k+ per match showed up in New York to watch him play on the Cosmos. Pele is an integral figure in USA sports history.’

Another said: ‘Thanks to my friend António’s dad, we got to see Pelé play against the Hartford Bicentennials at Dillon Stadium on May 16, 1976, a 3-0 loss to his NY Cosmos… RIP Legend.’

One other fan said: ‘Pele and the Cosmos brought soccer to America for the first time at scale. He’s as important to the story of our game as anybody else. RIP.’

A different follower on Twitter wrote: ‘I got to see Pelé play IRL (in real life) when he was with the Cosmos. He radiated pure joy for the game. Iconic.’

Another sports fan compared Pele to another great of American sport, saying: ‘Absolutely crushed to learn of the death of Pele.

‘RIP to an icon whose decision to play for the Cosmos was a money maker for Pelé and really the force that elevated soccer in the US to a larger fanbase. Like what Wayne Gretzky to the Kings did for hockey.’

Another tribute read: ‘When I was a youngster while on a holiday in Toronto a friend of my uncle brought me to watch New York Cosmos play Toronto Blizzard. The No 10 in his 40s at that time absolutely bossed the game.’

The Cosmos paid its own tribute to Pele in a statement on Thursday, saying: ‘The New York Cosmos family, past and present, grieve the loss of sporting icon Pele. The Brazilian legend passed away today at the age of 82.

‘During three seasons with the Cosmos, Pele helped transform the domestic landscape of the sport of soccer. Where once there had been baseball diamonds, now there were also soccer pitches.

‘The Cosmos and their King not only started a sporting revolution in America, they also traveled the world to spread the Gospel of the Beautiful Game, representing the world’s most global city at the global game, leaving a lasting sporting legacy in India, China, and Japan, where their visits remain a cherished part of local sporting lore.

‘His last game as a professional footballer was played on October 1, 1977, before a sold-out crowd at Giants Stadium and a global television audience. Pele played one half each for the only two clubs he ever represented, Santos and the New York Cosmos.

‘Pele’s name will forever be synonymous with sporting artistry and genius.’