Pele’s daughter shares last picture after father’s death

Pele’s daughter Kely Nasicmento shared a poignant photo of her father bravely fighting right until the end just days before the Brazil legend’s death was confirmed. It was announced on Thursday evening that the three-time World Cup winner had lost his battle with colon cancer at the age of 82.

The world of football is now in mourning after losing one of its most iconic figures. And his daughter took to Instagram after the news broke to write: “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

