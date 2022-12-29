Pensions – Britons risk ‘significant tax bill’ accessing savings

As the cost of living crisis continues, many Britons on low incomes may be struggling to keep up with rising bills. To cope with the rises, many may be tempted to dip into their pension, however there are longer term implications of doing so.

According to Wesleyan Financial Services research, 24 percent of Britons said they will dip into their savings and retirement pots to try and boost their income during 2023. Linda Wallace, Director of Wesleyan Financial Services explained why this may not be the best idea, and other ways Britons can achieve more income.

She said: “Don’t stop investing for your retirement.

“We’re urging people to carefully consider the longer-term implications of doing this – especially accessing pension savings. Taking money from a pension early can come with a significant tax bill, and potentially limit what you can afford to do when you do retire.

“Saving into a pension is a tax-efficient way to save for the long-term, which is particularly useful in the current economic landscape of high inflation, which will be eroding the purchasing power of your hard-earning savings.

