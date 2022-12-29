PIP claimants may get valuable ‘top ups’ on benefits through

To qualify for a disability premium, individuals and their partners must be under Pension Credit age and either registered blind or getting:

Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Adult Disability Payment (ADP)

Armed Forces Independence Payment (AFIP)

Working Tax Credit with a disability element

Attendance Allowance

Constant Attendance Allowance

War Pensioners Mobility Supplement

Severe Disablement Allowance

Incapacity Benefit

If someone does not qualify, they may still get the premium if they’ve been unable to work for at least a year.

To get the severe disability premium, claimants must get the disability premium or income-related ESA, and one of the following qualifying benefits:

PIP daily living component

AFIP

DLA care component at the middle or highest rate

Adult Disability Payment – daily living component at the standard or enhanced rate

Attendance Allowance (or Constant Attendance Allowance paid with Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit or War Pension)

People cannot get the severe disability premium if someone is getting Carer’s Allowance or the carers element of Universal Credit for looking after them.

People usually cannot have anyone aged 18 or over living with them, unless they get a qualifying benefit, they’re registered blind, they’re a boarder or subtenant (but not a close relative) to they make separate payments to the landlord.