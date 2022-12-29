POLL: Should murderers be forced to face their victims’ families?

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab had pledged to give courts the power to compel serious offenders to face their victims while being sentenced for their crimes. He vowed to legislate “as soon as parliamentary time allows”. But do you think murderers be forced to ‘face victims’ families’? Vote in our poll.

Mr Raab’s promise comes after the family of murdered law graduate Zara Aleena slammed the current rules as “unjust”. Killer Jordan McSweeney refused to come up from his cell at the Old Bailey to be sentenced, the court told he “didn’t want to relive the night”.

Ms Aleena’s aunt Farah Naz told The Sunday Times: “To allow him not to have to relive it, to allow him that, seems so unjust. It seems very biased towards his rights and absolutely no concern for ours.”

Mr Raab told the paper’s columnist Dominic Lawson: “At the moment, offenders who refuse to attend court can be sanctioned while in prison but I want to go further and legislate as soon as parliamentary time allows to give courts the power to compel them to attend.

“Those convicted of serious offences should face the judge and their victims at sentencing. That is part of justice being seen to be done.”

