Princess Mary of Denmark wows in gorgeous tiara for festive

For the new portrait, the royal chose a very elegant long dress with floral motifs and she looked just beautiful in the off-the-shoulder black lace gown.

A royal fan commented that Princess Mary was as “elegant as always” and another one said that “Denmark is lucky to have a beautiful Australian Princess”.

Mary, who was born in Australia, married Prince Frederik of Denmark in 2004 and the couple now have four children.

Frederik is the heir to the Danish throne, and when he becomes King, Mary will automatically become Queen of Denmark.