Sweet photo of Auschwitz-surviving Lily who turns 99 today





This defiant-yet-sweet defiant photo shows Auschwitz surviving great-grandmother Lily Ebert who is celebrating her 99th birthday today. Lily, whose great-grandson Dov Forman shared the image on Twitter, is shown smiling on a beach next to a heart carved into the sand with “99 Lily” written inside. Wrapped up warm against the elements, and in a fetching fur-style hat, Lily beams for the camera in a photograph that is a powerful symbol of endurance against Nazi hatred.

Dov, 19, posted the photograph on his great-grandmother’s birthday and it has been liked more than 53,000 times at the moment of publishing this article. The heart-warming picture is accompanied by an inspiring quote from Lily. “I never thought I would survive Auschwitz and have another birthday. At 99, I celebrate to show that the Nazis did not win!”

And speaking today Lily said: “I never thought I would survive, and I am here. So learn from this that you should never ever give up hope.” Dov has co-authored a best-selling book about with his beloved great-grandmother’s incredible life entitled “Lily’s Promise: How I survived Auschwitz and Found the Strength to Live” with a foreword from King Charles III. Speaking today about Lily’s momentous birthday he told Express.co.uk: “Today my great grandmother, Lily Ebert, an Auschwitz survivor, turns 99! “We have received thousands of cards, emails and messages online from all across the world, including also celebrities, world leaders and politicians. We can’t thank everyone enough – it means so much to us and even more to Lily.” The Auschwitz Memorial in Poland shared a message today about Lily. It read: “29 December 1923 | Hungarian Jewish woman Lily Ebert was born in Bonyhád. “In July 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz. She was then transferred to an ammunition factory near Leipzig where she was liberated. Today she turns 99. She has 10 grandchildren & 36 great-grandchildren.” READ MORE: Air raid sirens ring out across Ukraine as Putin launches 120 missiles