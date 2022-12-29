Tecno partners with Skyesports to bring Call of Duty Mobile Pova

Tecno announced a partnership with Skyesports to bring a year-long tournament for mobile users. Next year will begin the Call of Duty Mobile Pova Cup, which will take place in India and will have a format spanning multiple seasons, offering players a chance to compete.

In this joint venture, Tecno simply puts the Pova brand in the name of the tournament, which will be organized and streamed by Skyesports on its official social media channels in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, in an attempt to expose as many people as possible to the brand.

According to Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Tecno India, half a billion people were interested in mobile gaming in the South Asian country, which is an overly enthusiastic claim for a market with 600 million smartphone users in total. In a press release, they said, “Pova as a product line resonates with the trinity of speed, power and performance and encourages Zillenials to ‘Stop At Nothing’ and continue to hustle”

In reality, the Pova phones are the midrangers in the Tecno lineup, sitting slightly above the Spark and Pop devices but well below the Camon and Phantom, at least in terms of performance.

Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO of Skyesports, which is a brand of JetSynthesis, provided a more realistic number. They said there are 396 million gamers in India who spend, on average, 14 hours per week gaming. The partnership with Pova will give Tecno a platform to advertise its midrangers to a young and tech-savvy audience.

India became the largest consumer of mobile games in 2022, according to Tecno’s press release. The market is three times bigger than the United States and 2,5 times bigger than China. Since 2020, total game downloads have grown from 6.5 billion to 15 billion, with the largest share of 17% being accounted to India.