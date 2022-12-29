Tesla’s Final Delivery Push of 2022 Is Critical for the Company

By Kevin Armstrong
Tesla’s CEO sent out a 132-word email to the entire company. In the short, concise note, Elon Musk hit on several points that have and continue to dominate news and business headlines. Tesla is in uncharted waters. For a stock that seemingly has only gone up for years, its share price has eroded by 70 percent in 2022, more than 40 percent in December alone. With just days left in the fourth quarter, Tesla faces another significant challenge.
It would not be the end of a quarter without Musk requesting that all hands be on deck as the company tries to get out every vehicle possible. Tesla set a new record for deliveries by quarter just a few months ago when it reported more than 340,000 units were sold in the third quarter. Wall Street analysts are demanding a significant increase in deliveries. Some expect to see more than 440,000 for the fourth quarter.
In the all-company email, Musk states: Since we have a lot of cars arriving at the last minute, it is important to rally hard and do everything we can to get our cars to customers who have ordered them before midnight on Dec. 31. Also, every incremental car we produce that can be delivered in time also matters. Please go all out for the next few days and volunteer to help deliver if at all possible. It will make a real difference!
It really could make a difference in the stock price. If Tesla misses the target, the already beat-up stock value could plummet further. Remember, Tesla employees were offered stock as part of the compensation package. So many of the people who read that email have also been watching their portfolio take a considerable hit in the past month, including Musk himself, who lost the title of the world’s richest person.
But, Musk addressed the market news as well. He wrote: Btw, don’t be too bothered by stock market craziness. As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognize that. Long-term, I believe very much that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth!
Musk did start the email by congratulating everyone for their hard work and “exceptional execution” before getting down to business. Indeed, the final days of 2022 will be telling for Tesla.
The complete email as obtained by CNBC is below:
From: Elon Musk
To: Everybody
Subj. Final Few Days
Date: Dec. 28, 2022 [Time Stamp removed]
Just a quick note to thank you for your hard work and congratulate you on exceptional execution in 2022!
Since we have a lot of cars arriving at the last minute, it is important to rally hard and do everything we can to get our cars to customers who have ordered them before midnight on Dec. 31. Also, every incremental car we produce that can be delivered in time also matters.
Please go all out for the next few days and volunteer to help deliver if at all possible. It will make a real difference!
Thanks,
Elon
Btw, don’t be too bothered by stock market craziness. As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognize that. Long-term, I believe very much that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth!
By Lennon Cihak
Tesla introduced Auto Cancel turn signals with update 2021.36 on their refreshed Model S and Model X vehicles. This feature makes using the new yoke steering wheel easier since the yoke uses touch-sensitive buttons for turn signals instead of a stalk.
Supported Models
In Tesla’s holiday update, version 2022.44.25, Tesla added the Auto Cancel turn signals feature to all Model 3 and Model Ys that have FSD hardware 3.0. It’s currently not available for legacy Model S and X vehicles and cars that have FSD hardware 2.5 or lower.
How to Enable Auto Cancel Turn Signals
Tesla’s Auto Cancel feature is turned off by default. To enable it, go to Controls > Lights > and toggle Turn Signals to “Auto Cancel.” This setting is saved per profile, letting each driver choose their preference. It is also synced to your Tesla profile so that it’s available across all vehicles you rent or own.
Behavior Without Auto Cancel
The Model 3 and Model Y currently have two ways to use the blinkers. The first is a soft press, which causes the blinker to flash three times before turning itself off. This is great for when you’re quickly switching lanes on the highway. The firm press, or click, activates the blinker until the wheel is returned back to center. This is ideal for stop signs and other longer events where you may need your turn signal on for longer than three flashes.
Behavior with Auto Cancel
When Tesla’s Auto Cancel feature is enabled, the distinction between the soft press and click practically disappears. Tesla will now manage when to turn off your turn signals based on Tesla Vision. The turn signals will turn off only after a turn is completed, regardless of how many times the signal blinks. This is a much more functional (and safer) way to drive since the blinker will only turn off once the turn is completed. This could be as simple as changing lanes on the highway or making a complete left turn at an intersection.
It’s worth noting, though, that the signals will also turn off if the steering wheel is returned to the center, regardless of your setting. The vehicle is also intelligent enough to not turn the turn signal off after a lane change if there is an upcoming turn.
As previously mentioned, the Auto Cancel feature is not yet available to legacy Model S and Model X vehicles. But we’re anticipating Tesla will enable it in a future update.
Auto Shift in Model S and Model X
Tesla’s refreshed Model S and Model X vehicles have garnered a lot of adoration for their design, technology, and safety. To add to the “cool factor” of the vehicles, they come with the ability to automatically shift into park, reverse, and drive.
For example, if you are grocery shopping and your vehicle is pulled up to a wall, the vehicle will know that it can’t go forward; therefore, it needs to reverse and automatically shift into reverse.
Tesla can accomplish this by using its proprietary Tesla Vision, an advanced hardware and software functionality that only uses cameras to make decisions. The goal of Tesla Vision is to resemble human driving and make it safer.
Last year, Elon said the Auto Shift feature will come to all Teslas. With Auto Cancel functionality now being brought to the Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla may be looking to add Auto Shift next.
Tesla is currently testing hardware 4.0 internally, which is expected to be released with vehicles sometime next year. The Model 3 is also expected to be ‘revamped’ in the next three to six months.
By Lennon Cihak
Tesla’s Model Y vehicle has taken the world’s electric vehicle market by storm. The mid-size family SUV has broken a record in Norway, one that was previously held by Volkswagen’s Beetle since 1969 with 16,709 units delivered.
Tesla’s Model Y has now dethroned VW’s record by delivering 17,150 units registered this year to date, according to several online trackers. With the quarter and 2022 not over just yet, Tesla may be on track to deliver more than 18,000 Model Ys in Norway in 2022.
While VW’s record has been overtaken by Tesla, the company deserves a huge amount of credit. Their ID.4 vehicle is the second most delivered vehicle in Norway, accounting for more than 11,000 deliveries, according to Electrek.
So far, more than 99,429 Teslas have been registered in the country of Norway. Q4 2022 saw the highest number of Model Y registrations in the country to date, with a total of 7,258. For comparison, the Model 3’s highest registration quarter was Q1 in 2019, which saw a total of 6,123 registrations.
Q4 is about to become all time quarterly sales record in Norway for Tesla $tsla pic.twitter.com/CizOHHGMpq
— Alp (@Alpsoy66) December 23, 2022
Norway has long been a staunch activist country when it comes to banning gas-powered vehicles and transitioning to electric vehicles. While many countries are striving towards actionable plans to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2030 or 2035, Norway has pushed for an all-electric fleet by 2025.
According to TIME, “Almost sixty-five percent of new passenger cars sold in Norway in 2021 were electric; in addition, 22% were plug-in hybrids.”
Norway was able to achieve such unprecedented EV adoption numbers by implementing “strong demand-side policies.” Most vehicle purchases occur in the second-hand market in Norway. The Norwegian government taxes new car purchases that pollute the environment quite heavily, but does not tax electric vehicles. This makes the decision to purchase an EV much more attractive for someone in the market for a new vehicle.
In addition, Tesla’s enormous push to electrify vehicles has proven difficult, but playing the long game is seemingly paying off. Prior to Tesla’s impressive growth over the last 10 years, electric vehicles did not appeal to many people, nor did they seem feasible for most people’s commutes due to range concerns.
But that narrative has changed… a lot. A recent study by Recurrent showed that Tesla’s vehicles are among the most efficient EVs in winter months, which further reduces the argument that electric vehicles do not have enough range for cold climates.
Model Y just broke the bestselling car record in Norway, held since 1969 by the Beetle! ??
— Tesla (@Tesla) December 22, 2022
