Thousands of Universal Credit claimants could save £250 on

A social tariff provides a cheaper broadband deal to people on social security payments. Citizens Advice Scotland has drawn attention to the research from the regulator, claiming some 353,448 households could be missing out on the cheaper deals.
The charity urged consumers to check if they are eligible for a cheaper deal, as the rising cost of living continues to squeeze the budgets of struggling Britons.
It calculated that if take up of social tariffs in Scotland is the same as across the UK, at 3.2 percent, more than 340,000 eligible households there may be missing out on cheaper broadband.
Research from consumer group Which? found that moving to a social tariff could save the average eligible consumer £250 a year.
Many of the country’s major broadband suppliers offer social tariffs for benefit claimants. A person on a social tariff could see their broadband bill reduced to just £15 a month.
People on means-tested benefits such as Universal Credit are likely to qualify for a social tariff.
Those on Pension Credit or legacy benefits such as Income-based Jobseekers Allowance or Working Tax Credit may also qualify.
An article on the Which? website explained: “The exact requirements depend on the broadband provider in question – some only offer social tariffs to Universal Credit recipients, while others extend eligibility to those on Council Tax Support, Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance and Employment & Support Allowance.
“Those who receive Guarantee Credit (a top-up to Pension Credit) are also usually eligible. Some providers – such as Hyperoptic, KCOM and Vodafone – also offer social tariffs to vulnerable households that receive non-means-tested benefits, such as Personal Independence Payment.”
Anyone with a contract with a broadband provider can ask them directly if they can get a reduction on their bill.
A person whose current provider does not offer social tariffs can also switch to a different provider who does offer the discounted rates.
A man named from London shared his experience reducing his broadband bill from £504 a year to just £180 by switching to a social tariff.
Waleed, 61, is retired and claims Universal Credit, while living with his partner and one of his children.
He was put in touch with Clean Slate, a community interest company offering people guidance around money issues.
He said: “I’ve gone from paying £42 a month for my broadband to £15. I had no idea about social tariffs. I’ve gone from paying £504 a year to £180.
“I’ve already informed most of my friends about it, so hopefully some of them can get a better deal, too.”
He said the speed of his broadband is just as good as before and he found it easy to sign up for the social tariff, following the advice of his support worker from Clean Slate.
Ofcom estimates some 70 percent of people on Universal Credit are not aware of social tariffs.
