Three signs of stage 4 liver disease that appear on the skin

The health body continues: “If the liver function has been impaired for a long time, people may itch all over and small yellow bumps of fat can be deposited in the skin or eyelids.”

A person may also notice changes in their personality, and sleep problems like insomnia, memory loss, confusion and difficulty concentrating.

NHS Inform explains that the medical term for this is encephalopathy and occurs when toxins that the body is unable to remove start affecting the brain.

Liver Health UK says: “At this stage, the liver stops working properly and symptoms start to appear, such as yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes and a dull ache in the lower ribs.

