Web3 Martech Protocol WOM Announces Partnership with Web3 Gifting

The marketing protocol WOM (word-of-mouth) that rewards creators for user-generated content has just announced a partnership with the complimentary reward platform GIFTO. GIFTO and WOM are planning to co-integrate as part of the universal reward approach. As community rewards are becoming increasingly valuable to encourage community participation and engagement, WOM Protocol is on the forefront of rewarding creators for their valuable content.

The WOM Protocol uses blockchain technology to track and manage the distribution of word-of-mouth rewards. Creators earn the WOM token for their user-generated-content, while brands and advertisers pay in to use this valuable content instead of traditional advertising. The WOM protocol is platform agnostic and can be integrated in any app, platform or website, while also rewarding the platforms that integrate WOM whenever they display WOM content.

Meanwhile WOM has launched its own platforms to test and scale the protocol. The BULLZ web3 creator marketplace is powered by WOM and is meanwhile the leading app for web3 content creators, reaching over 60k users and amassing 30m+ web3 influencer reach. Various brands have successfully launched content campaigns with the BULLZ creators, and GIFTO is planning to join the approach of incentivizing user-generated content.

GIFTO is the world’s first virtual gift standard that allows anyone to send virtual gifts and cryptocurrencies with just a link. Powered by the Gifto Wallet and Gifto Chain it enables users to gift anything from holiday cards, AR collectibles, loyalty rewards, and is planning to scale with token agnostic features. GIFTO will be using the BULLZ creator marketplace for content creation and marketing campaigns, as well as kicking-off an exclusive airdrop utilizing the new airdrop launchpad https://challenge.bullz.com/ .

Melanie Mohr, Founder & CEO of WOM Protocol explains: “I know the GIFTO project already since inception. There are just a few projects out there that went through two bear markets and have managed to build infrastructure technology sustainably. WOM and Gifto are those examples. The approach is complementary and both projects are seeing a bright future for SocialFi.

About the WOM Protocol

WOM (word-of-mouth) Protocol is a blockchain-based protocol that gives brands, content creators, publishers, and social networks a way to monetize word-of-mouth recommendations on any website, app or platform. WOM Protocol is positioned in the SocialFi and web3 MarTech space. For more info about WOM: https://womprotocol.io

About GIFTO

Gifto is the world’s first virtual gift standard that allows anyone to send virtual gifts and cryptocurrencies with just a link, supporting holiday cards, AR collectibles, loyalty rewards, and more. https://gifto.io/

About BULLZ