Who Plays Abby In Yellowstone Season 5? – Looper

According to USA Today, Lainey Wilson’s voice has actually been heard on “Yellowstone” before, when her song “Working Overtime” appeared in a Season 2 episode. Wilson is actually best known as a country singer, and her arc on the newest season of “Yellowstone” serves as her official acting debut.

Luckily, the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, wrote the part specifically for her. “(Sheridan) said he wanted me to pretty much be myself, which is a dream come true, especially when you’re trying to introduce yourself to people,” Wilson told USA Today. “All I got from him at that time was that I would play a musician who would fall in love with one of the boys. He didn’t even tell me which one.”

Wilson’s acting career may just be getting started, but her country music profile has been steadily rising. She recently won Country Music Awards for best new artist and female vocalist of the year, and also released her new record, “Bell Bottom Country,” in October.

The singer doesn’t feel that her performance on “Yellowstone,” or her recent album, will be her peak either. She told USA Today, “I’m trying all these new things, even ‘Yellowstone,’ my first acting gig. I’m excited to see what the next step is.”