Woman, 48, hit with bowel cancer after suffering from ‘gnawing’





Bowel cancer symptoms often go undetected, not least because they make many people feel squeamish. However, the deadly condition doesn’t always cause the most noticeable signs. While you might expect blood in your stool, the warning signs could be vaguer. Natasha Hayes, who was 48 when diagnosed with bowel cancer, only experienced one very painful sign.

While fatigue is linked to most cancer types, the position of bowel cancer tumour means that symptoms often crop up in your tummy and on the loo. This happened in Natasha's case who first experienced a stubborn pain in this area. Natasha from Horsham told Bowel Cancer UK: "I started having a gnawing pain on the left side of my tummy which came and went, sometimes for days. "I contacted the doctor and he sent me for an endoscopy which showed a hiatus hernia and gastro reflux disease so I was given medication.

"However, after a few weeks the pain was still there so I returned to the doctor and he doubled the dose. "I left it a couple more weeks but there was still no change so I went back to the doctor again. I have Crohn's disease so my doctor referred me the gastro team."

"However, after a few weeks the pain was still there so I returned to the doctor and he doubled the dose. "I left it a couple more weeks but there was still no change so I went back to the doctor again. I have Crohn's disease so my doctor referred me the gastro team." After Natasha spoke to the specialist, she was referred for an MRI scan, which uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to produce detailed images of the inside of the body. This test revealed a tumour in her bowel that doctors suspected to be cancerous.

She said: "There was also a cyst on my liver. I couldn't take it in, I burst into tears. Cancer! "But I am only 48, I exercise five times a week, I eat healthy, drink in moderation, don't smoke and I am not overweight. How could this be happening to me?" Following a CT scan and colonoscopy, the doctors confirmed the tumour in her bowel was indeed cancer. While Natasha's main symptom was stomach pain, bowel cancer can trigger a variety of other warning signs.