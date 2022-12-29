Yellowstone star shares hidden meaning in Rip flashback

Jimmy star White also highlighted another hidden meaning from the moment, commenting: “You see some of the roots for some of that conflict that start later with Walker (Ryan Bingham) and Beth (Kelly Reilly).

“The way that Beth sort of, god bless her, deliberately antagonises Rip and also just how much Rip and Beth have changed over the course of Yellowstone.”

Rip’s unwavering loyalty will undoubtedly be put to the test, however, once he heads south with a number of the bunkhouse, leaving John’s forces at home stretched thin like never before.

Yellowstone season 5 returns to the Paramount Network in the USA on Sunday, January 1 and on Paramount+ in the UK on Monday, January 2.