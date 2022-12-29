‘Yellowstone’ stars blaze into our 10 hottest Fort Worth society

The final days of 2022 around Fort Worth will be mostly represented by comedy and music, with two comedy events and four different concerts at the area’s various venues. There will also be screenings of a Japanese holiday classic movie and the end of a long-running exhibition at one of the city’s best museums.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this New Year’s weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city’s best events. We also have lists for cool New Year’s Eve celebrations happening around Dallas-Fort Worth, restaurants serving up special meals for New Year’s Eve, and top New Year’s Day brunches.

Thursday, December 29

Improv Arlington presents Faizon Love

Faizon Love is a plus-sized actor of Afro-Cuban descent whose killer smile and infectious laugh can liven up any comedy club. Love got his start as a stand-up comedian and has been seen on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam and BET’s Comic View. He has co-starred in movies like Couples Retreat, Fear of a Black Hat, Elf, and Friday. He’ll perform at Improv Arlington through Saturday.

Corey Kent in concert

Corey Kent is an up-and-coming country singer who first gained notice after competing on The Voice in 2015 as Corey Kent White, releasing his debut album, Long Way, in 2016. Five years later, he finally released his follow-up album as Corey Kent, ’21, which features his biggest hit to-date, “Wild as Her.” He’ll play at Billy Bob’s Texas.

Friday, December 30

Magnolia at the Modern: Tokyo Godfathers

Tokyo Godfathers is the acclaimed holiday classic from director Satoshi Kon, set in modern-day Tokyo where three homeless people’s lives are changed forever when they discover a baby girl at a garbage dump on Christmas Eve. As the New Year approaches, the three band together to solve the mystery of the abandoned child and the fate of her parents. The film, which is in Japanese with English subtitles, will screen six times through Saturday at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

Grady Spencer & The Work in concert

Singer Grady Spencer and his band, The Work, are pulling double duty this week, playing this concert at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall on Friday, and then traveling to Dallas for a co-headlining concert with Joshua Ray Walker on New Year’s Eve. The Fort Worth band has been getting steadily bigger over the last decade, releasing four albums, most recently Wait early in 2022.

Toadies in concert with Flickerstick

Fort Worth originals Toadies may be starting a new end-of-year tradition, as they also played at Billy Bob’s Texas on December 30 in 2021. The band has released seven albums in their career, most recently 2017’s The Lower Side of Uptown, although their biggest success remains their 1994 debut album, Rubberneck. They’ll be joined by fellow local legends Flickerstick.

Saturday, December 31

Amon Carter Museum of American Art presents “Stephanie Syjuco: Double Vision” closing day

Sunday will be the final day to view the expansive multimedia exhibition “Stephanie Syjuco: Double Vision” at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. The newly commissioned, site-specific installation by Syjuco uses digital editing and archive excavation to transform images of renowned works from the Carter’s collection and reconsidering mythologies of the American West.

Hyena’s presents Chris Porter

Comedian Chris Porter was a finalist from season 4 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing way back in 2006. Since then he’s lived the life of a road comic, traveling around the country playing local comedy clubs like Hyena’s Fort Worth. He released his latest special, A Man from Kansas, on Prime Video in 2019. He’ll perform two special New Year’s Eve shows.

Randy Rogers Band in concert

If you’re a fan of the Red Dirt country music scene, you’ve known the Texas-based Randy Rogers Band for years. Starting in 2006, they had a string of six straight top 10 albums on the Billboard Country charts. In recent years, they’ve teamed up with fellow Texan Wade Bowen for two albums, 2015’s Hold My Beer, Vol. 1 and 2020’s Hold My Beer, Vol. 2. They released their ninth non-collaborative album, Homecoming, in October. They’ll play at Billy Bob’s Texas.