Young Talent Time star Bobby Driessen has died in his sleep aged

A spokesperson for Young Talent Time led tributes to Bobby Driessen on social media. They penned: “All of us here at Young Talent Time, are incredibly saddened to hear the news of Bobby Driessen one of our beloved team members has passed away in his sleep.

“He was only 56 and it has come as quite a shock. Vale Bobby Driessen. RIP.”

“A uniquely talented funny and charismatic person. I’m so saddened to hear that Bobby has passed away in his sleep.

Fellow Young Talent Time star Bevan Addinsall also paid his respects, saying: “’In 1983 I joined Young Talent Time. The team member I replaced was Bobby Driessen.

“Only 56 years old, way too young to have left us. Bobby you will be sadly missed. Vale Bobby Driessen.”

Johnny Young, a team member on the Network 10 show, also said: “Bobby was one of the most popular members of the Young Talent Team.

“He was a gentle, loving young man who still has many fans. Thanks for the many great shows we did together.

“Bobby, we will never forget you. All my love – Johnny Young and family”

Young Talent Time was a weekly variety show that aired in Australia from 1971 until 1988 before being revived in 2012.