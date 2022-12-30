12 Completely Wild Celebrity Moments From 2022 That Honestly Feel

Despite Will Smith slapping Chris Rock shocking the entire world in March, it was bizarrely Liam Payne who managed to divert our attention for a brief moment in a truly perplexing interview immediately after the incident.

For reasons unknown, the former One Direction star was among the first to be asked for his thoughts on The Slap, and — again, for reasons unknown — proceeded to give his answer in every accent but his own English one.

“Will Smith actually used to live behind my house, I’ve had the pleasure of knowing his son and his daughter very well. We did Men In Black III with him,” he said, starting off strong with an Irish-sounding tone.

“I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do,” he went on, transitioning into something more Dutch. “I also felt there were three losers in one fight” — back to Irish.

“He didn’t know, being Chris Rock, he didn’t want to do what he had to do, being Will Smith, and she did nothing, being Jada,” he added, now in something reminiscent of an Australian accent, but also American.

Unsurprisingly, the clip went viral and garnered some pretty hilarious reactions, including: “Around the World in 80 Accents by Liam Payne.”