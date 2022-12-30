Ant McPartlin’s ex-wife Lisa sparks concern with cryptic post

Strictly Come Dancing make-up artist Lisa Armstrong shared a motivational post about new beginnings in 2023 with her one hundred and fifty thousand Instagram followers today.

The cryptic message read: “Babe, may the tears you cried in 2022 water the seeds of your plant in 2023.”

The post garnered over seven thousand likes, as fans and celebrity friends flocked to her page to leave a comment.

One fan wrote: “Thank you for these words, Lisa. I had the strength this year to break up with my narcissistic partner and cried many tears over the nine years we were together, 2022 being the final year.”

“2023 my year of growth gratitude and hope,” they added, followed by the love heart emoji. (sic)

