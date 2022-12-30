Avatar 2 Passes $1 Billion In 14 Days, Now 33rd Biggest Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water is doing huge numbers at the box office. The Walt Disney Company announced that the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time brought in more than $1 billion worldwide after its first 14 days in theaters.

Comparing to video games, Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reached $1 billion in retail sales after 10 days, faster than any previous Call of Duty game. Comparisons between film and video games, however, are unfair and incomplete, as there any many additional factors and nuances to consider.

The Way of Water became the fastest to reach $1 billion at the global box office since Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. It’s also the sixth movie in history to surpass $1 billion in its first two weeks, and the fourth Disney movie to reach this mark.

Additionally, The Way of Water is now 2022’s biggest international release, surpassing Top Gun: Maverick for the crown. The two Avatar films have now grossed $4 billion+ together.

Top Gun: Maverick remains 2022’s top movie overall worldwide, with $1.48 billion compared to $1.1 billion for The Way of Water. The bulk of The Way of Water’s box office results came from international markets ($762.8 million) compared to domestic results ($338 million).

The Way of Water ranks No. 33 on the all-time list of biggest movies ever by total global box office results. It will continue to climb the charts before its theatrical run comes to end. Like the 2009 original Avatar (which is the highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.92 billion), The Way of Water is expected to have a long and successful run in theaters thanks to its excellent audience scores.