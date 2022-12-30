Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

If you’re interested in a tech career, you can find many highly paid job opportunities across multiple industries on ZipRecruiter. From web development and project management to data and security, there are roles for creative, managerial and technical talents. In this guide, we’ll show you seven of the best-paying jobs in technology, so you can start making important decisions that move you towards a new, high-paying career.

Our Top 7 Picks for the Best Paying Jobs in Technology

These top picks include a job description, average salary, and skills needed to get hired.

Full-stack developer

A full-stack developer has a comprehensive understanding of the software development process, including both front-end and back-end aspects. They can collaborate with multiple teams to work on the design, development, testing and deployment of a project. To become a full-stack developer, you need a strong understanding of a wide range of technologies, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript and other programming languages.

Soft skills are also very important for full-stack devs. They need strong problem-solving and communication skills to collaborate effectively with all the different teams involved in a project. The median salary for a full-stack developer in the U.S. is around $77,030, though top companies like Google and Apple offer higher compensation.

Data security analyst

Data security analysts protect an organization’s data and systems from cyberattacks and other data breaches. They analyze a company’s current systems and procedures for potential vulnerabilities and implement measures to mitigate them. Other responsibilities include monitoring networks for unusual or suspicious activity, responding to data security incidents and working with other IT professionals to ensure that data security is integrated into the company’s overall security measures.

It’s important to have a strong knowledge and understanding of computer and network security principles and technologies such as firewalls, intrusion detection systems and data encryption. Analytical skills are also crucial, as vulnerabilities and causes of breaches are not easy to find. The median salary for data security analysts in the U.S. is $102,600.

Computer systems analyst

This role involves evaluating an organization’s computer systems and processes to recommend solutions that improve efficiency and effectiveness. Computer systems analysts work with other IT professionals to identify areas for improvement and design new systems or processes that fit the organization’s needs. This can include improving internal communications systems, storage and access permissions, physical hardware and networking systems.

To be a computer systems analyst, it’s important to have intimate knowledge of computer systems, including hardware and software. Common soft skill requirements include planning and project management, critical thinking, problem-solving and business acumen. In the U.S., computer systems analysts earn a median salary of $99,270, and overall employment is projected to grow faster than in other roles over the next 10 years.

Database administrator

Database administrators are responsible for the maintenance, performance and security of a company’s databases. Making sure that the databases are available and running efficiently, confirming software functionality and setting up user accounts and privileges are some of the responsibilities of database administrators. There are also cases where the database administrator is in charge of designing and implementing new database systems and maintaining security.

To become a database administrator, you need to study database management systems like MySQL, Oracle and SQL servers, as well as the SQL (Structured Query Language) language. An entry-level position may also require a bachelor’s degree in a related field such as information science or computer science. The median salary for this role in the U.S. is $96,710 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Network architect

A network architect is a professional who designs and implements an organization’s computer network infrastructure. They determine the hardware, software and communications protocols needed to support the organization’s computing requirements. The goal is to ensure that the communication networks can support the organization’s current and future needs and that they’re secure and scalable.

The job requires a strong foundation in computer science and network engineering, as well as a thorough understanding of networking technologies and protocols. To meet the organization’s needs as a whole, network architects will often liaise with a variety of technical and non-technical stakeholders, so good communication and collaboration skills are essential for success. The median annual wage for a network architect in the U.S. is $120,520.

Cloud architect

Many companies and organizations store their data on the cloud, a network of remote servers accessed over the internet. The cloud allows large amounts of data to be stored and accessed efficiently, securely and affordably. A cloud architect is a person who designs, builds and maintains an organization’s cloud computing infrastructure.

Cloud architects are currently in high demand as more and more companies switch from local servers to cloud solutions. In order to design the best system for a particular organization, cloud architects need to know multiple cloud environments, such as Azure Cloud, Google Cloud or AWS EC2. Employers also often expect a college degree in a related field such as computer engineering or computer science. Professionals in the role can expect to earn around $104,590 per year.

IT project manager

This is a managerial role responsible for planning, coordinating and overseeing the implementation of a company’s IT projects. Rather than contributing to the project as technical professionals, IT project managers determine the project scope, objectives, timeline and budget and make sure these goals are met. They will also manage the teams of professionals working on the project while communicating progress and status updates to upper management and other stakeholders.

Leadership, communication skills and a keen understanding of project management methodologies and techniques are essential for this role. The day-to-day responsibilities of an IT project manager involve communicating with various teams to monitor progress, solve problems and receive feedback. The median salary for an IT project manager in the U.S. is $159,010.

Best Paying Jobs in Technology Guide

Getting into the tech industry isn’t difficult, but the more you know about the industry and its landscape, the more easily you’ll find the right job.

What is the technology industry?

The technology industry is a sector of the economy that works to develop, produce and distribute technological products and services. This includes computer hardware and software, telecommunications, internet and e-commerce.

Types of technology jobs

There are many technology jobs, from creative fields like game development to managerial fields like IT project management. You can work on researching and developing new products and services or contribute to maintaining the systems that already fuel everyday life. Some different types of well-paying jobs in technology include:

Software engineer

Web developer

Network engineer

Database administrator

Cloud engineer

Information security analyst

Data scientist

DevOps engineer

Technical project manager

Technical writer

Technical support specialist

You can find these roles across many different industries, and your chosen industry will determine the kinds of projects you work on. For instance, healthcare technology jobs design and maintain systems in hospitals while educational technology jobs look after databases and security in schools and colleges.

Because they’re needed across so many industries, it isn’t easy to know precisely how many jobs are available in technology, but the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the employment growth of most information technology jobs to be faster than average.

Requirements for a technology job

According to ZipRecruiter, most high-paying technology jobs require at least a bachelor’s degree. There’s a wide range of relevant fields of study, including computer science, information technology, software engineering and computer engineering, as well as more focused majors like data science and cybersecurity.

However, some major companies within the tech industry are taking steps to remove college degrees as a hard requirement for entry-level information technology jobs. This means that for some technology jobs, no experience or formal qualifications are necessary. Instead, applicants develop a strong portfolio of personal projects and volunteer or open-source work to showcase their technical skills.

How to find the highest-paying jobs in technology

If you’re working towards the highest-paying technology jobs, it’s useful to gain experience and earn promotions to make yourself more attractive to top companies such as Google and Amazon. The most competitive salaries go to experienced and senior professionals in a range of roles. Technology manager jobs are often some of the best-paid ones, as companies often require the personnel in these roles to have both technical and managerial experience.

When applying for high-paying jobs, it’s important to tailor each application to the company. For instance, to write a cover letter for a job, you need to research the organization and what’s important to them and determine how your talents could help them grow. You’ll also need to know how to prepare for an interview, so you can present yourself as confident, professional and personable.

Best Paying Jobs in Technology FAQ How many jobs are available in technology? Because companies and organizations across all industries use technology to run and maintain their activities, many positions in technology are available worldwide. Technology jobs can be found everywhere because so many organizations collect data that needs to be stored or use security systems that need to be maintained. Technology is the very medium through which most commerce is conducted; booms in any industry benefit tech professionals. What jobs can you get with an Information Technology (IT) degree? An IT degree is useful for jobs in information technology, such as system administrators and computer systems analysts. With this degree’s foundational knowledge, you can branch out into more specialized areas and earn certifications in data security, database admin, data science, cloud engineering and more. How do you get into tech jobs? The first step towards most jobs in technology is to get the right education and training. If you’re willing to go to college, a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field is one of the most secure routes. If you already have a degree, you can explore other forms of education such as online courses, certifications and self-study. This might be a good option for those who want to make a career change or have other reasons for leaving a job they’re currently at. However you do it, equipping yourself with the skills for the job you’re interested in is the first step. Take a look at some job search sites, such as ZipRecruiter, to get an idea of the varied credentials and experience required by tech jobs. Is technology a good career path? Getting into the tech industry can be a good career path for many people because it’s a rapidly growing field with a high demand for skilled professionals. There are many different areas within the technology industry to cater to different interests and skill sets, so it’s not only about technical talent. Jobs in this industry have good earning potential, with plenty of opportunities for growth and self-development. Many tech careers offer flexible hours, freedom to work remotely and have little to no experience requirements.

How We Chose the Best Paying Jobs in Technology

Finding out how much a job pays can be difficult because there are so many sources with varying estimates. We used the information available on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website to learn about the technology jobs with the highest median wages for 2021 and the best growth outlooks for the next decade.

Summary of Money’s Best-Paying Jobs in Technology