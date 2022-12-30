Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Player Notices Helpful Feature

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fan notices a useful feature after playing 1,200 matches in the game. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 came out on October 28, so some players have likely spent a considerable amount of time in the game.





Modern Warfare 2 makes a few important changes that differentiate it from 2019’s Modern Warfare. This list includes a different perk system, a redone UI, significant changes to the way attachments unlock, and more. Some Call of Duty fans stated that they prefer Modern Warfare over Modern Warfare 2, so not all changes were met with a positive reception from the community. Now, one fan notices a helpful feature that can potentially make getting killstreaks easier.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Modern Warfare 2 Player Comes Up With Way to Make Recon Drone Better

A Reddit user named ImConfusedAllThaTime claims to have played 1,200 matches in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 before realizing that users can turn on an option to use scorestreaks instead of killstreaks. As the name suggests, Call of Duty players would get scorestreaks based on everything they do in the game, as opposed to simply killing opponents without dying. This feature would be useful in objective-based game modes like Domination or Hardpoint, and ImConfusedAllThaTime blames Modern Warfare 2’s UI for not seeing it before.

Players interested in using scorestreaks instead of killstreaks need to go to the killstreak menu in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and press the respective button, R2 on a PlayStation console, to change it. This will instantly change all the available options in the menu, as it shows users the number of points required to earn scorestreaks.

It should be noted that the score requirement for a scorestreak is higher than that of the respective killstreak in some game modes. As an example, gamers need to kill four enemies in a row to earn a UAV, but they need to acquire 500 points to get the same scorestreak, with each kill netting 100 points in objective-based modes. Fans should also note that they can reduce the requirement of each scorestreak by using the Hardline perk in Modern Warfare 2.

It seems like switching to scorestreaks is a popular option, with most players in the comments section preferring to use them instead of killstreaks. Many gamers also state that scorestreaks make objective-based modes more fun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, as fans are rewarded for their gameplay ability in that specific match type.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Raids Should Take Cues From the Franchise’s Zombies Storylines