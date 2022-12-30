Call of Duty Warzone 2 – How to Find Weapon Lockers in the Battle

The newest battle royale offering from Call of Duty in Warzone 2 has been a month old now. And it has already amassed a huge fanbase since its anticipated debut in mid-November 2022. Players are constantly trying to grind all the best weapon items in the game featuring a big new map.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, it’s not always possible to find what one is looking for, especially in a vast region like Al Mazrah. And when it comes to specific items like weapon lockers, Call of Duty players need to be on their toes. Because the lockers are something for which they have to work a little harder in Warzone 2, consisting of the battle royale as well as DMZ.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where to find the weapon lockers in Call of Duty Warzone 2 title?

To begin with, there are only few places in the map where the lockers spawn and they are not easy to enter. Because the AI guards always keep an eye on who is coming from a long distance. For example, Strongholds in the Al Mazrah region are some of the best places to look for weapon lockers.

Call of Duty players can have a chance to enter the Strongholds when the first circle closes in, inside a given match of the battle royale. For DMZ mode in Warzone 2, however, they will need to have a keycard to go inside. If this method, somehow, proves to be non-useful, there’s another way to get the weapon lockers.

DIVE DEEPER

Verdansk or Al Mazrah? Call of Duty Fans Give Their Final Judgment on the Best

Warzone Map in History

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Warzone 2 players can go to the police stations in Al Mazrah that keep spawning in the vast map. There are some multi-story buildings they can find, consisting of the lockers. They can be found generally by moving upstairs and can be accessed easily because there’s no strong AI protection compared to places like the Strongholds.

But they need to be vary of other enemy players who might also approach these buildings for the same purpose of finding weapon lockers. Still, one has to take the risk in order to gain the ultimate reward.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is now available across the globe as a free-to-play title. Interested users can download it for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. How’s been your personal experience with this battle royale so far? Are you enjoying it more than the original Warzone game? Let us know in the comments down below.

WATCH THIS STORY: Top 5 Call of Duty Games of All Time