Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Player Gets Impressive Long-Range Kill

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player showcases a great way to utilize the JOKR weapon as they use it to kill two enemies from extremely far away.

A fan of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 shares a clip of an impressive long-range kill they got with the JOKR weapon. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 officially came out in November 2022, and it introduced some meaningful changes to differentiate itself from the original Warzone. Most notably, it added the new DMZ game mode featuring a bigger emphasis on survival and extraction.





Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allow users to play with a wide variety of guns and pieces of equipment. As expected, this list includes different types of assault rifles, SMGs, shotguns, LMGs, and more. Gamers can also equip launchers that are primarily utilized to attack vehicles, but one Warzone 2 fan recently used the JOKR to kill enemies from extremely far away.

A Reddit user named TastyWhaleMeat has shared a video of them killing two enemies from long-range using the JOKR in Warzone 2. They fire the launcher after targeting the ground near the enemies and switch to a pair of binoculars to witness the carnage. The distance between the player and the opponents is shown to be around 173m, signifying the impressive feat achieved by TastyWhaleMeat. In the post’s title, the user states that the JOKR is the only secondary weapon they use for all loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

The player’s two guns appear to be an LMG and a launcher, so one user wonders how TastyWhaleMeat handles close-range fights with these weapons. The player mentions it being a struggle, although they typically equip assault rifles as the primary weapon. They mainly focus on providing support for the rest of the players in the group, but they get around half of their kills with the JOKR using this strategy. Finally, TastyWhaleMeat claims that the JOKR is an underappreciated weapon as it can easily take down campers in a Call of Duty game.

Further down the comments, TastyWhaleMeat shares more tips for gamers interested in trying out this tactic in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. They state that thermal scope is extremely useful for spotting enemies in a match, and claim to have helped teammates get a ton of kills after pinging them using the JOKR. It should be noted that the JOKR is unable to lock onto enemies, so fans need to target the ground next to the opponents for it to work properly.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

