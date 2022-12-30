Conservation officers set live trap for cougar on small island

B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service (COS) says it has set a live trap on a small island near Nanaimo, B.C., on Thursday with the intention of relocating a cougar that had been worrying residents since it was first spotted just before Christmas.

Agnes Provost, one of around 350 residents on Protection Island, about 1.5 kilometres northeast of downtown Nanaimo, says they first saw the cougar on Dec. 23.

“I feel unsafe. This island and community is known for having children go around without parents,” said Provost. “You know, going walking their dogs at night without fear. So yeah, it’s changed.”

She says the cougar has killed a deer and possibly a raccoon, but is not showing aggression toward residents.

“It’s very friendly, doesn’t seem to be climbing up any trees. And it goes around the beach. And it’s very active at night.”

Conservation officer Andrew Riddell says they hope the cougar will leave the island by itself, but if it does not, they expect their trap will capture it overnight or in the coming days.

Once caught, wildlife veterinarians and biologists will assess the animal’s health and behaviour and release it in a location decided by a biologist.

“All indications are that the animal’s still acting normally, which is why the intention is still to relocate the animal,” he told CBC News.

“It’s hunting natural prey: deer and raccoons.”

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy says Protection Island is not an unusual location for a cougar to be.

“Cougars are common on Vancouver Island and will swim to smaller islands from time to time,” the ministry said in a statement.

‘We don’t want to kill it’

Graham Adams found the deer carcass underneath his deck, which has him concerned about going outside.

“That was about the time I decided not to tussle with a cougar near a fresh kill and headed back indoors,” he wrote in an email to CBC News.

Adams says while he’s used to cougars, growing up in Alberta, he worries about this particular cat sticking around in the community.

“The fact that this one is hanging around a relatively densely populated island and is seemingly unbothered by all the human activity is something that worries me, because it’s a sign of a cat that’s becoming habituated to humans.”

Provost says residents have called conservation officers for a solution.

“We don’t want to kill it, we just would like it to either go to Saysutshun Newcastle Island Marine Provincial Park or, you know, be relocated,” said Provost. The provincial park is next to Protection Island.

Provost and Graham have previously said conservation officers didn’t want to intervene, because the cougar was exhibiting normal behaviour and not aggression.

The ministry is urging residents to secure all attractants such as garbage, pet food and compost, and advising residents to keep pets leashed or inside, and children in sight.

“Cougars can be attracted to children due to their small size and the noise they create,” they said in the statement.

In a tweet, the COS said cougars are great swimmers, and it’s not unusual for cougars on Vancouver Island to occasionally island hop in search of prey.

It’s asking residents who have seen recent sightings or predatory behaviour to report it to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-RAPP.