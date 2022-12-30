Consumers spent 10 percent more on credit and debit cards in 2022

However, spending on essential items also grew by 6.3 percent – thanks to a 28.3 percent rise in fuel spend, driven by surging petrol and diesel prices and increased car use as life returned to normal post-pandemic.

Meanwhile, the cost-of-living squeeze meant overall retail spend was down compared to 2021.

These insights emerged from Barclaycard’s monthly Consumer Spending Index, which combines customer transactions on debit and credit cards with consumer confidence data.

Esme Harwood, at Barclaycard, said: “The lifting of all Covid restrictions meant card spending was up overall compared to last year.

“Hospitality, leisure, and travel all received a boost as Brits made up for lost time by socialising with friends and jetting off on holidays.

“However, the cost-of-living squeeze has clearly impacted the retail sector.”

The data also showed surging energy prices caused purse strings to tighten – with the average customer spending 32.9 percent more on utilities than last year, based on credit and debit card transactions, as well as direct debits.

As a result, Brits became more worried about the impact of rising household bills on their personal finances – with 92 percent now expressing concern about this, up from 86 percent last year.

The retail sector overall saw a five percent increase in the total number of card transactions – however, the total amount spent was down nearly one percent as customers opted for smaller baskets.