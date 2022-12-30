Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out for first time as Al-Nassr player

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he is ‘thrilled’ to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr on a two-year deal, following his contract with Manchester United being terminated. The forward has become the highest-paid player of all-time as a result, with the player set to earn £175million per year.
Ronaldo was keen to leave United over the summer but Erik ten Hag insisted that the striker was part of his plans. However, it soon became apparent that that was not the case, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner protesting in numerous different ways.
The final straw for United came when Ronaldo took part in a jaw-dropping interview where he admitted that he had ‘no respect’ for the manager and told fans that the club was not in safe hands with the Glazers family. As a result, his contract was terminated and allowed Ronaldo to join Al-Nassr in an eye-watering deal after no European clubs came forward with offers.
Speaking after signing the deal, Ronaldo said: “I’m thrilled for new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring. I am very excited to join my teammates, to help the team to achieve more success.”
Al-Nassr also released a statement about their new marquee signing, it read: “History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home.”
