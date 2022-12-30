Dermatologist’s four best anti-ageing products

Healthy skin as we age is partially down to genetics and partially down to lifestyle choices, however, a good skincare routine can help reduce the appearance of factors associated with age. While skincare routines with multiple steps have been going viral on social media platforms such as TikTok, dermatologist Dr Lindsey MD says they aren’t necessarily the best.

Dr Lindsey shares her skincare tips and tricks on her TikTok page @dermguru where she has amassed a following of 791.5K. In a video, she unveiled “the secret to ageless skin” and urged her followers to “throw away your 10-step skincare routine”.

Instead, all you need are four key products. She added: “Skin doctor here, it’s simpler than you think.”

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic Acid, also known as hyaluronan or hyaluronate is a gooey substance that is produced naturally by the body, mainly in the eyes, joints and skin. However, you can also purchase skincare products with manufactured Hyaluronic Acid.

Hyaluronic acid products come in various topical forms including shampoos, lotions, creams, gels, ointments, patches and serums. Experts from Cleveland Clinic explained: “Hyaluronic acid has beneficial properties when used on your skin. It’s especially useful for reducing the appearance of wrinkles and age lines.”

Although there are many different products available boasting the benefits of this natural substance, Dr Lindsey recommends using The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2 percent +B5 which retails for a purse-friendly £6.40.

The serum is suitable for all skin types, according to the brand, and is described as “a hydrator that smooths and plumps with hyaluronic acid.”

