‘Dewy and glowing skin’ Achieve Princess Kate’s ‘youthful





For those wanting to look elegant and chic this New Year’s Eve, look no further than Kate’s likely make-up routine, which can be imitated using cheap and simple products and techniques. Express.co.uk spoke to a make-up artist about what Kate likely uses on her face, maintaining her “youthful” glow.

Saffron Hughes of FalseEyelashes.co.uk analysed Kate’s make-up and estimated which products and techniques the Princess uses for both everyday engagements and special occasions. She explained that Kate is always seen with dewy, glowing skin with a little powder. “One of the biggest contributors to Kate’s youthful appearance is her dewy, glowing skin,” she said. “Heavy powder can settle into fine lines on the face and exaggerate the appearance of wrinkles, so Kate opts for sheer, glowing foundation or tinted moisturiser as an alternative. READ MORE: Queen’s bouquet changed wedding rules so ‘mistake never happens again’

“This rule also applies to other face products, too. Liquid formulas for blush and bronzers can give that glowing-from-within appearance that Kate seems to carry so well. “Applying a small amount of liquid highlighter with your fingertip to the high points of the cheekbones can give the face an even bigger lift.” As well as her flawless complexion, Kate is known for her thick, dark eyebrows. Saffron continued: “Kate’s thick eyebrows, carefully plucked to frame her face, do a great job of giving her a more youthful appearance. DON’T MISS:

“As we age, brows tend to get more sparse, so filling brows with a fine pencil can contribute to a more youthful appearance. “Fuller brows can also draw attention away from any under-eye creases or signs of ageing.” As for her make-up in general, Saffron said Kate has a “classic and timeless” look. “Rather than following extravagant trends, Kate follows clear rules that complement her oval face shape and skin texture,” she said. READ MORE: ‘Fatal’ royal rift ‘caught on camera’ but Kate tries to save the day

“Make-up trends can come and go over time and adding unnecessary makeup can alter the appearance of age.” Kate’s hair is also part of her beauty look, and Melissa Austin, of beauty blog BeautyAnswers.co.uk, shared her best hair tips for wavy, thick tresses. She told Express.co.uk: “A high protein diet that’s rich in vitamins such as A, C and E will subsequently grant you with lusciously long locks. Just like your body needs nourishment to grow, so does your hair. “Start encouraging growth from the inside and feeding your body with the correct nutrients. Specific vitamin supplements can also be purchased to support healthy hair growth.”