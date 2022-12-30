Categories
Business

Elvis Costello Said The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’

The Beatles in suits during the

TL;DR:

  • Elvis Costello said The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There” said something about Paul McCartney.
  • He discussed the way Paul and John Lennon were seen by the public.
  • Paul reacted to people who felt his songs were too “soppy.”
The Beatles in suits during the
The Beatles | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Elvis Costello said The Beatles‘ “I Saw Her Standing There” contradicted a “cliche” about Paul McCartney and John Lennon. Subsequently, he said the cliche was not actually true. Notably, one of Paul’s most famous songs was a response to a persistent criticism of him.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.