Emmerdale’s Naomi Walters to lose everything after clash over

Not only did Noami threaten Manpreet when she first arrived, but it was also revealed that she was one of the girls who brutally attacked Nicola, leaving her scared to leave the house.

Although, the teenager seemed to have luck on her side because when the case went to trial, she was let off by the judge.

This did not go down well with Nicola, and she has been hellbent on getting justice for her attack ever since.

In official spoilers released by ITV, Naomi is set to land herself in hot water once again.