Greta Thunberg savages Andrew Tate as he’s arrested in Romania

Greta Thunberg, 19, took to Twitter on Friday morning following reports that the self-proclaimed “king of toxic masculinity” Andrew Tate, 36, has been arrested with his brother on suspicion of rape and human trafficking. It is understood that the former kickboxer was held alongside his brother, Tristan, and two other suspects while his house was raided in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.
The news comes just days after he got into a very public Twitter spat with the environmental activist.
Greta has now broken her silence in an apparent jibe at the social media personality.
She wrote: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”
Her tweet has gone viral once again and prompted thousands of responses from fans and famous faces.
British comedian Kathy Burke exclaimed: “Queen of the world!!!” And Carol Vorderman wrote: “I love this young woman @GretaThunberg. Genius comic timing.”
Just days ago, Greta sparked a frenzy when she savaged Mr Tate after he bragged about the “enormous” carbon emissions coming from his “33 cars”.
Thunberg issued a scathing reply, writing: “Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalld**kenergy@getalife.com.”
It has been reported that Mr Tate and his brother have been under investigation since April alongside two Romanian nationals.
Prosecutors in Romania said in a statement: “The four suspects… appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost.
“They would have gained important sums of money.”
The Tate brothers declined to comment but their lawyer confirmed the arrest had taken place.
A spokesperson for Andrew Tate said: “We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained; however, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can.”
Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) earlier issued a statement, but did not name the Tate brothers, stating that two British citizens and two Romanian citizens were suspected of being part of a criminal group focused on human trafficking.
It also released a video of the raid, showing guns, knives, and money on display in one room.
