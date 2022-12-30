Greta Thunberg’s Response To Andrew Tate’s Arrest Is The Actual

Categories
Twitter has been pretty fun for the past 24 hours all thanks to Greta Thunberg.

It all started with misogynistic internet personality, Andrew Tate, making a random swipe at Greta.

He was recently allowed back on the platform because of the new changes Elon Musk made.

He took this opportunity to tweet at climate activist Greta Thunberg about owning 33 cars:

Hello @GretaThunberg

I have 33 cars.

My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo.

My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.

This is just the start.

Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.


Twitter: @Cobratate

And then Andrew tweeted this bizarre cigar smoking rant:

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg

The world was curious.

And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/eOxIGB0mBT


Twitter: @Cobratate

But there’s something in this video that Andrew is probably regretting…

The pizza box is from a Romanian chain of restaurants.

I think this tweet from George Takei sums it up best:

So…Elon Musk let Andrew Tate back on Twitter, and Tate promptly used it to reveal his whereabouts to authorities in Romania who then arrested him.

All because Greta Thunberg owned him so hard his little wee-wee fell off.

Do I have that right? Please say I have that right.


Twitter: @GeorgeTakei





