Greta Thunberg’s Response To Andrew Tate’s Arrest Is The Actual

Twitter has been pretty fun for the past 24 hours all thanks to Greta Thunberg.
It all started with misogynistic internet personality, Andrew Tate, making a random swipe at Greta.
He was recently allowed back on the platform because of the new changes Elon Musk made.
He took this opportunity to tweet at climate activist Greta Thunberg about owning 33 cars:
And then Andrew tweeted this bizarre cigar smoking rant:
But there’s something in this video that Andrew is probably regretting…
The pizza box is from a Romanian chain of restaurants.
I think this tweet from George Takei sums it up best:
