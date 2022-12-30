How Sarah Ferguson’s marriage to Andrew broke down





Sarah Ferguson’s marriage to Prince Andrew broke down after she spent eight months alone while pregnant. Fergie told Rosie magazine Prince Philip had forbidden her from living with her naval husband where he was stationed.

The Duchess claimed she spent eight months alone while pregnant as her husband’s career in the Royal Navy forced them to live apart for long periods. In an interview with US TV host Ernie Manouse in 2010, the Duchess of York said: “My deal was that I was marrying my man, who happened to be a prince and a naval officer. “But what I got was not the man, I got the palace, and didn’t get him. For our marriage, I saw him 40 days a year.” Sarah and Andrew were childhood friends, but they lost touch and had not spoken for years before Diana, Princess of Wales, invited her to Royal Ascot in 1985 where she was seated next to Elizabeth II’s second son.

The van carrying the slogan “If you miss it, you’d better have a decent alibi” – a reference to his disastrous interview with Emily Maitlis – appeared outside Pizza Express in Woking, Surrey, on Thursday morning. Prince Andrew: The Musical, starring Kieran Hodgson, features a cast of comics and drag queens and is described as a “satirical send-up” set to seven original musical numbers. Andrew stepped down from public life in November 2019 amid the fallout from the BBC interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in August that year. The Duke denied claims he had sex with Virginia Giuffre, who said she was trafficked by Epstein on three separate occasions, including when she was 17 – still a minor under US law.

Ms Giuffre said one alleged encounter began with the Duke sweating heavily as they danced at London nightclub Tramp. But Andrew told Maitlis he had a medical condition at the time which meant he did not sweat and he had no recollection of ever meeting Ms Giuffre. He also insisted he spent the day taking one of his daughters to the Pizza Express in Woking for a party. Andrew later settled his US sexual assault case out of court, although the agreement was not an admission of guilt from the Duke and he has always strenuously denied the allegations against him.